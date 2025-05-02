Noida: 129 dowry cases in 4 months

Dowry-related conflicts continue to dominate marital disputes in Gautam Budh Nagar, with the Family Dispute Resolution Clinic (FDRC) reporting 129 such cases between 1 January and 30 April this year. In total, the clinic received 246 cases during this four-month period. Dowry cases are at an all-time high because a general family dispute or non-criminal marital issue cannot stand in court unless it is criminal in nature, said a police officer (Representational image)

According to officials, the clinic’s primary aim is to defuse tensions before they escalate into criminal complaints.

Senior police officials noted that marital discord in the district arises from various issues, including substance abuse, financial neglect, external interference, and dowry-related harassment. Dowry disputes remain the most frequently reported issue at FDRCs, counsellors confirmed.

There are two FDRCs operating in the district, run by Gautam Budh Nagar Police in collaboration with Amity University. One is located at the Police Commissionerate in Sector 108, and the other in Surajpur. Each centre is staffed with seven to eight counsellors from Amity University and Sharda University.

Officials clarified that while unmarried couples in relationships approach the clinics, their cases are not taken up as they have no legal standing in court.

According to the data, the Sector 108 clinic received 144 cases, including 78 related to dowry, 19 involving suspected extramarital affairs, 20 concerning external family interference, 12 linked to substance abuse, and 15 about failure to provide household expenses.

The Surajpur FDRC reported 102 cases in the same period, of which 51 were dowry-related, 16 involved extramarital suspicions, 25 concerned external interference, seven related to financial neglect, and three involved alcohol abuse.

“Dowry cases are at an all-time high because a general family dispute or non-criminal marital issue cannot stand in court unless it is criminal in nature. So, in most disputes, women prefer to file a dowry case to strengthen the case,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

While some cases may involve allegations used to strengthen other claims, dowry harassment remains a significant and pervasive issue in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. In 2024, the National Commission for Women received nearly 2,000 complaints related to dowry harassment from the state, the highest among all states.

Suniti, deputy commissioner of police (women and child safety), emphasised the priority of resolution. “We always try to resolve the cases before they escalate. Our main motive is to come up with a positive solution, whatever the situation is.” The DCP said if any police station and women’s help desk receive a complaint, the FDRC was informed. In most of the cases, they try to solve them through counseling sessions. The sessions run from 12 pm to 8 pm)

She also pointed to the growing role of matrimonial websites in marital disputes. “It has been observed that disputes between married couples have increased because the medium of marriage has changed. Now, the majority of cases reported at the FDRC involve couples who married after meeting on matrimonial websites, as people have moved away from the traditional practice of having a mediator arrange the marriage.”

“When two families are in dispute and no one comes forward for mediation, the case escalates to the police,” she added.

FDRC counsellors noted that suspicions of extramarital affairs are frequently reported among upper-middle-class households, particularly where both partners are employed. “Our counsellors provide multiple sessions, spaced two to three days apart. In the first two sessions, we focus on helping either the woman or the man clear unnecessary thoughts from their mind,” said a counsellor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Outcomes vary: in some cases, couples reconcile, while in others, work-related time constraints lead to separation.

One counsellor added, “Many disputes are resolved after five to seven counselling sessions, but in some cases, the relationship fails to work out. This trend is more common among the upper and upper-middle classes in Noida.”

“We try to work on the marriage before an FIR is registered because once an FIR is filed, there is no going back. The chances of resolving the dispute after an FIR are minimal,” said another counsellor.

Data shared by the FDRC shows that in 2024, a total of 362 cases were reported, with 136 resolved. FIRs were registered in 30 cases, and one case remains pending.