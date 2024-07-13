Noida: 2 ‘thak-thak’ gang members arrested after gunfight

Two members of a ‘thak-thak or attention diversion’ gang, allegedly involved in stealing electronic devices such as laptops and phones after breaking car windows, were arrested on Friday following a brief gunfight, Noida police said, adding that the duo carried a bounty of ₹25,000 each on their arrest. Police received a tip-off that the suspects were spotted near Sector 41, when police tried to nab the suspects, they opened fire at them, and in retaliatory fire both of them suffered gun shots to their legs. (HT Photo)

According to police, the duo has over 80 cases registered at different police stations against them. Three laptops, two countrymade pistols, two empty, and two live cartridges besides ₹8,000 in cash were confiscated from their possession.

“The suspects (in their 40s) have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Manish, a resident of Harkesh Nagar, Okhla in Delhi, and Imtiaz (single name) alias Arman, who hails from Siwan in Bihar and resides in Palla in Faridabad, Haryana,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

“On Friday afternoon, police received a tip-off that the suspects were spotted near Sector 41. When a team of police rushed to the spot and tried to nab the suspects, they opened fire at police,” the officer said.

In retaliatory fire, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were arrested, he said, adding: “A motorbike that was stolen from Safdarjung area in Delhi was also recovered from their possession.”

“50 cases were registered against Deepak and 32 against Imitiaz at various police stations in Delhi national capital region (NCR). The Noida police was trying to nab the accused for the past few months,” said ADCP Mishra.

The suspects were part of the “that-thak” gang that involved stealing electronic devices from parked cars after breaking windows, said officers.

In most of the cases, the suspects targeted cars parked outside academic institutions and exam centres, said police, adding that more arrests and recovery could be possible after interrogation.

On June 26, two Delhi-based men were also arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of cars parked outside a private university in Greater Noida and escaping with as many as 12 mobile phones, together estimated to be worth over ₹4 lakh, and a laptop belonging to students on the exam day (June 19).