Noida admin to install solar panels at 6 sewage treatment plants

The Noida authority has decided to install solar panels at six sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city in a step towards sustainable urban development. The move is aimed at generating 6 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and reducing carbon emissions by 500,000 tonnes over the next five years, officials said. In addition to solar initiatives, the Noida authority plans to seek ₹ 200–300 crore from the central government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to further pollution mitigation efforts. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Our each STP currently uses around 2,000 units of electricity every day. With solar panels, this usage could be cut in half, saving about 1,000 units per plant per day. Saving one unit of electricity reduces 30 grams of carbon emissions. So, this move will help lower pollution and protect the environment,” said RP Singh, general manager of the water works department, Noida authority.

The authority has given in-principle approval to the project and is in the process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to estimate the cost. As part of its larger goal to transform Noida into a “solar city” under the 2024–25 budget, the Authority also plans to run streetlights on solar power, officials said.

In addition to solar initiatives, the authority plans to seek ₹200–300 crore from the central government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to further pollution mitigation efforts. “This money will be used to improve traffic conditions and reduce vehicle-related pollution. Noida has earlier received ₹30 crore twice under the same programme,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

One of the major proposals under the NCAP is to make city traffic signals left-turn free. “Obstructions like footpaths or encroachments will be removed so that vehicles do not stop unnecessarily at signals. A city-wide survey will be done for this,” Lokesh said.

The funds will also be used to upgrade roads where traffic congestion is frequent. A skywalk connecting NH-9 and Ghaziabad near Sector 62 will also be constructed using NCAP funds, he added. To boost solid waste management, the Authority has finaliSed tenders for six new waste-processing plants, each with a capacity of 40 tonnes per day. Additionally, new machines for cleaning drains and roads will be procured, officials said.