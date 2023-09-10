Noida advocate found dead at home, husband missing

A 61-year-old advocate was found dead at her home in Noida’s Sector 30 on Sunday afternoon, police officers aware of the case said, adding that her husband was missing from the house, and the victim’s brother has raised suspicions about his involvement in her death. Police identified the dead lawyer as Renu Sinha, a resident of D-40 in Sector 30, and said she was not practising since the past few years. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Renu Sinha, and said that she used to earlier work at the Delhi high court, though she had not been practising for the last few years. Her husband was identified as Nitin Singh, 62. The couple’s son, Manav Gautam, 26, lives in the US, officers said.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Rajneesh Kumar said, “Our initial investigation has found that Sinha had a fight with her husband as he wanted to sell the house they were residing in. Since Saturday morning, her brother Ajay Kumar, who lives nearby, was trying to reach Sinha but his calls went unanswered. So he went to her home on Sunday around 3.15pm and found the house locked from inside. He called the police... After breaking the door, the police team found the woman lying in the washroom. The body is suspected to be one or two days old.”

The officer said no superficial injuries were found on the body. “However, it is suspected that she was shoved aside during a heated argument, and later died. All household items were found in place. Sinha’s brother told us that the couple had been fighting for some time. On a complaint given by him, police registered a murder case on Sunday night,” said ACP Kumar.

Sector 20 station house officer Dharm Prakash Shukla said Sinha was a cancer survivor and also a heart patient. “Further investigations are under way in the case,” said the SHO.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Harish Chander said Sinha’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy report. Police have seized CCTV camera footage from Sinha’s home,” he said.

