Noida airport to get 2 new police stations, 4 outposts to boost security, traffic management

Greater Noida: Two new police stations and four police outposts will be set up to strengthen security and smoothen traffic around the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, the Noida police said in a statement on Tuesday. 49 police officers will be deployed at four police outposts—Jewar Interchange, Karoral Underpass, Acheja Cut, and Bil Cut. (HT Archive)

A Jewar Domestic Terminal police station will be established inside the airport premises, and a Jewar International Terminal police station will be located outside the airport,the Noida police said, adding that one of the police stations, and four police outposts will have more than additional 84 police personnel.

“There will be one inspector, two sub-inspectors, nine head constables, three computer operators, 15 constables, two driver constables, and 3 Class-IV employees deployed at the Jewar Domestic Terminal police station,” said an official in the statement, adding that a confirmation for the Jewar International Terminal police station force, however, is under process.

Moreover, 49 police officers will be deployed at four police outposts—Jewar Interchange, Karoral Underpass, Acheja Cut, and Bil Cut.

“The primary objective of the temporary police outposts is to ensure safe, smooth, and uninterrupted travel for all vehicles and passengers commuting to and from the airport via the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi–Mumbai Highway,” the statement added.

Two Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) will also be added to respond to emergency situations, said police, adding that these police stations and outposts will play a crucial role in consolidating security and traffic management, as well as ensuring immediate action during any emergency situation.