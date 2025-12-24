Noida airport to get integrated Network Security Centre

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida International Airport has joined hands with Tech Mahindra to set up and operate an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) at the airport towards ensuring smooth and secure airport operations, said officials on Tuesday. Noida International Airport is expected to connect western Uttar Pradesh with other cities across India and the world, combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality to offer passengers rich experiences along with comprehensive commercial attractions and services. (HT Archive)

The integrated NOC and SOC will facilitate proactive detection, analysis and response to network and cybersecurity events.

Tech Mahindra will provide technology consulting and digital solutions for the airport project.

It will, as part of the strategic collaboration, provide 24x7 monitoring and management of network and security for the airport’s critical IT infrastructure, including applications, databases, networks, servers, storage systems and associated digital platforms.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida airport, said, “The partnership is a crucial step towards building a robust, future-ready network and cybersecurity framework to support safe, reliable and seamless airport operations.”

Sahil Dhawan, president and Head of India, Middle East and Africa Business at Tech Mahindra, said the partnership reflects a shared vision to embed security, reliability and operational excellence into the airport’s technology foundation.

