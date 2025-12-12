Noida airport will create 5,000 jobs, fuel growth: NIAL

GREATER NOIDA: The upcoming airport along Yamuna expressway will fuel unprecedented growth in the region, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) chief executive officer RK Singh said on Thursday. NIAL, the special purpose vehicle firm formed by UP government and the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida authorities, is responsible for implementing the entire Noida airport project. (HT Archive)

“The project will not only create new business opportunities in multiple sectors, but also create at least 5,000 direct jobs. The project will enable a structured recruitment and training framework aimed at project-affected families (PAFs),” Singh told HT sharing details about the impact of this mega project on the economy and local population.

According to the NIAL, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), the concessionaire, has partnered with over 30 firms — including Tata Projects, Travel Food Services, Indian Oil, Air India SATS and Bird Group — to build and operate various components of the airport ecosystem.

“These entities are expected to create technical, operational and commercial roles as the airport prepares for operations,” said Singh.

All positions will offer competitive compensation packages, including government-notified minimum wages, bonus, provident fund and ESI contributions or employee compensation coverage, along with gratuity and leave benefits, said officials.

“To ensure PAFs receive priority access, NIAL, YIAPL and the district administration have launched a dedicated online job portal that lists vacancies and allows candidates to upload resumes. Over 180 PAF members have registered so far. A joint committee with representatives from NIAL, the district administration and YIAPL has also been constituted to supervise recruitment, training and grievance redressal,” said Singh.

Recruitment efforts have already begun. YIAPL and its partner companies have held three exclusive drives for PAFs — on September 11, October 31 and December 2 — with over 300 candidates participating. Twenty-four offer letters have been issued so far, and officials said additional hiring rounds will follow in the coming months.

In recent times, youths from several affected villages have staged protests alleging that the job commitments made at the time of land acquisition were not being fulfilled. They claimed they were being offered outsourced roles instead of permanent positions.

Officials said recruitment is being carried out strictly as per government norms and through partner companies involved in airport operations, and added that all statutory benefits will be ensured.

“The airport will open with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually and is expected to expand in subsequent phases. YIAPL, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the project under a 40-year concession,” Singh added.