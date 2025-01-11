Noida asks Bulandshahr DM to contain illegal constructions in New Noida area

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and Bulandshahr district magistrate CP Singh met on Thursday to discuss issues related to the development of New Noida city spread over 20,000 hectares in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts. The Noida authority and the Bulandshahr district administration will soon finalise and announce the new rates at which the land will be bought from the land owners so that the process of development can pick up pace. (HT Photo)

The meeting was held in the Sector 6 office and officials discussed the land rates prevalent in Bulandshahr so that agricultural land needed for setting up the new city can be directly purchased from land owners. But before that can happen, officials have decided that illegal constructions must first be contained in the notified area.

The new town will come up on land from 80 villages located in the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar (20 villages) and Bulandshahr (60 villages).

New Noida area will be equal to Noida’s existing developed area, said officials. The Noida authority and the Bulandshahr district administration will soon finalise and announce the new rates at which the land will be bought from the land owners so that the process of development can pick up pace, said officials.

“It was a preliminary meeting in which we discussed the villages from which land will be taken under phase 1 of New Noida project. We have prepared the road map to be followed to develop New Noida,” said Lokesh M.

The meeting was attended by Sanjay Khatri, additional chief executive officer, Vandana Tripathi additional chief executive officer, and Mohhamad Ishtiyaq, chief architect and town planner, among others officials.

Noida authority has asked Bulandshahr administration to ensure that no illegal construction takes place in the notified area as it will affect the planned development. It was decided that display boards will be put up at multiple sites stating that constructions without approved layout maps, will be permitted in the notified area.

It was discussed that the illegal construction taking place in villages, which are located in the notified area, must be contained.

General public must be made aware through advertisements that buying land or plot in illegal projects is not safe as only planned development will be allowed in the notified 20,000 hectares.

“Noida authority is working on the plan for development of New Noida. We will enforce the rules so that nobody takes up illegal construction in the regulated areas,” said CP Singh, district magistrate, Bulandshahr.

Noida authority has already started a land survey ahead of land acquisition in Bulandshahr villages. Lokesh M and other officials carried out a preliminary survey in November 2024.

In June 2021, the Noida authority had hired the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to draft the master plan. SPA, for its part, has already defined the land usage for Noida’s expansion towards Bulandshahr, which the authority board has approved.

Noida officials said once the Noida international airport becomes operational on April 17, 2025, the demand for land from investors and businessmen will go up and currently, the two industrial bodies of Noida and Greater Noida do not have developed land to allot.

To cater to this demand, the Noida authority got the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), also known as New Noida, master plan approved to acquire the agricultural land and allot it to investors to fuel growth in the region.