Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority cancels allotment of 14 duplex flats in Sector 135 as allottees fail to pay dues

Noida authority cancels allotment of 14 duplex flats in Sector 135 as allottees fail to pay dues

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The total outstanding amount of approximately ₹32 crore remained unpaid despite repeated warnings and reminders

The Noida authority cancelled the allotment of 14 duplex flats in Sector 135 in Noida after allottees failed to clear their pending dues, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the decision was made following a meeting of the Noida authority held on Monday (Representative Image)
According to officials, the decision was made following a meeting of the Noida authority held on Monday (Representative Image)

According to officials, the decision was made following a meeting of the Noida authority held on Monday. The total outstanding amount of approximately 32 crore remained unpaid despite repeated warnings and reminders.

Out of a total of 17 allottees, three individuals took the matter to court, while the allotments of the remaining 14 were canceled. These duplex flats were allotted on a 180-square-meter plot in Sector 135 between the years 2011 and 2016. A fixed amount was initially deposited, with the remaining balance to be paid in instalments, officials said.

“The decision to cancel the allotment was taken for those who failed to clear their dues. Despite repeated reminders and notices from the authority, the outstanding amount was not settled, leading to this action,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Regarding the disposition of the deposited amount, officials have yet to determine whether it will be seized or returned to the allottees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida authority
noida authority
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out