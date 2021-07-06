Noida authority sets up two sump wells to tackle waterlogging

NOIDA: The Noida authority has set up two sump wells in the city to deal with waterlogging issues during the monsoon. It will also start a helpline number for quick redressal of complaints related to waterlogging, officials said.

“We have developed two sump wells at the DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway and near Mahamaya flyover. Besides, we will start a helpline for waterlogging complaints on Tuesday,” said RP Singh, senior manager (water works) of the Noida authority.

The authority has built one sump well on a road that connects Sector 126 to Amity University from Mahamaya flyover, and another at a road coming from Greater Noida side and going towards DND Flyway.

“These are two major points of waterlogging that hassle commuters. But going forward, commuters will not face any inconvenience during rain,” said Singh.

According to the officials, a sump well, which is a temporary pit, helps trap rainwater that can later be pumped into nearby drains.

According to the authority, there are 22 low lying areas in the city where it will temporarily set up pumps to drain water. Besides, the authority has also de-silted the city drains in order to prevent waterlogging, said the officials. The drains get choked with plastic and filth thereby causing waterlogging in different areas of the city, they added.