Noida authority to clear city’s key road of encroachment

Noida Daily traffic snarls near the Sector-99/100 and Sector-46/47 crossing in Noida could soon ease, as the Noida authority is set to resume work on a long-delayed road project that has been stuck for several years due to litigation and encroachments. According to the Noida authority, a road was planned on Khasra numbers 331 and 332 of village Hajipur, connecting Sectors 46, 47, and 99 directly to Sector 98. As most of the road has already been built, construction on the final 200-metre stretch was blocked by illegal structures on the disputed land. (HT Photos)

According to the authority, a road was planned on Khasra numbers 331 and 332 of village Hajipur, connecting Sectors 46, 47, and 99 directly to Sector 98. As most of the road has already been built, construction on the final 200-metre stretch was blocked by illegal structures on the disputed land.

This last segment will be completed after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the land acquisition, clearing the way for the authority to proceed, said officials.

“Now, no case is pending in any court in this regard, which has been verified by the Law Department. Keeping in mind the public convenience and the planned development of Noida, construction of this road has become essential. The dispute dates back to the acquisition of land notified in 2001–2002,” said a Noida authority official aware of the development.

“A local resident filed a case in the Allahabad High Court in 2003, which eventually reached the Supreme Court in 2021, after the HC ruled in favour of the Authority. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Noida Authority, dismissing the petition,” the official added.

Once the road is completed, traffic from Sectors 46, 47, and 99 will be able to travel directly to Sector 98. At present, commuters have to take a longer route through Sectors 100 and 101 via Hajipur and Sector 104, which often causes congestion at traffic signals in Sectors 47, 100, and 101, said officials.

For completion of the road, the authority plans to remove illegal structures on the disputed land—including some shops, concrete structures, and slum dwellings—with assistance from the police.

The step is necessary to complete the project and ease traffic pressure in the area, which has been waiting for the road to open for years, said officials.

“To reach Sector 100 from Dadri road or Sector 43, we have to face traffic congestion daily on other roads. And the condition goes bad to worse to during peak hours. If this hurdle is cleared, we will enjoy smooth commute through this route once opened,” said Rambir Singh a resident of Sector 100.

.