 Noida: Auto workshop next to fuel station catches fire, major mishap averted by timely action
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi
Noida: Auto workshop next to fuel station catches fire, major mishap averted by timely action

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 13, 2024 05:06 AM IST

As many as ten fire tenders from surrounding stations were rushed to the spot and it was found that the fire had engulfed the entire building. A portion of the petrol pump also caught fire

A massive fire broke out at an automobile workshop next to a petrol pump in Noida’s Sector 37 on Tuesday midnight, said fire and rescue personnel, adding that the timely intervention of the police and firefighters averted a major mishap and stopped the petrol pump from going up in flames.

The fire brigade used foam to control the fire before it could reach the petrol pump. After one-and-a-half hours of continuous firefighting, the blaze was controlled around 12.15 am and no casualty was reported, said fire department officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The fire brigade used foam to control the fire before it could reach the petrol pump. After one-and-a-half hours of continuous firefighting, the blaze was controlled around 12.15 am and no casualty was reported, said fire department officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Tuesday, around 10.30pm, the fire control room was alerted by the police that a fire broke out at a two-storey automobile workshop in Sector 37,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer, adding that upon receiving information, they rushed to the spot.

“As many as ten fire tenders from surrounding stations were rushed to the spot and it was found that the fire had engulfed the entire building. Due to the massive fire, a portion of the petrol pump also caught fire,” said Prasad.

“We used foam to control the fire before it could reach the petrol pump. After one-and-a-half hours of continuous firefighting, the blaze was controlled around 12.15 am and no casualty was reported,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“A joint effort by the police and firefighters averted a major mishap,” said Chaubey, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained as the workshop was closed when the fire started.

“A local man approached the Sector 37 police outpost and informed me that a spark was spotted in the ground floor of the automobile workshop. On getting information, we immediately reached the spot and found that the fire was spreading rapidly. So we immediately alerted the fire department and closed the petrol pump,” said sub inspector Sweta, police outpost in-charge, Sector 37.

Noida: Auto workshop next to fuel station catches fire, major mishap averted by timely action
New Delhi
Thursday, June 13, 2024
