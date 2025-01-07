Menu Explore
Noida CEO acts against four agencies and senior manager for poor sanitation

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Jan 07, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The move comes after the authority CEO, during an inspection, came across shoddy sanitation work in multiple areas

The Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M on Monday acted against four agencies and one health department official for shoddy work done in their respective areas. He also directed the staff to remove all advertising boards, banners and other material that were put up without any permission.

Lokesh M, the CEO, Noida authority, came across silt removed from drains causing sanitation issues in areas as the private agency had failed to remove it and the health department officials had turned a blind eye to it. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Lokesh M, the CEO, Noida authority, came across silt removed from drains causing sanitation issues in areas as the private agency had failed to remove it and the health department officials had turned a blind eye to it. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move comes after the authority CEO, during an inspection, came across shoddy sanitation work in multiple areas.

Lokesh M and his staff conducted site inspections of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and several other areas including sectors 16A, 35, 40, 41, 59, 60, 62 and 63, among other areas.

During the inspection, he saw garbage lying unattended in the green belt, road, footpath, vacant spaces, markets, near Metro station and other areas.

Also, Lokesh M came across silt removed from drains causing sanitation issues in areas as the private agency had failed to remove it and the health department officials had turned a blind eye to it, said officials.

“We saw lapses in sanitation work done by these private agencies, who are responsible for keeping the city areas clean. We have imposed a penalty against each agency that was found not doing their work properly. We have also taken action against an health department official who did not do his work properly,” said Lokesh M.

Lokesh M has directed the health department to impose penalties against three agencies and ordered one agency to be blacklisted for poor work done in their areas.

The CEO has directed the health department to impose 1 lakh penalty against a private agency that was found to be doing shoddy work in sectors 16A and 35.

The authority CEO also ordered to impose a 1 lakh penalty against another agency that failed to keep the drain in sector 35 clear of silt and also did not clean the area beneath sector 62 Metro station.

He directed a 2 lakh fine against the third agency that was having the responsibility of keeping ‘Som Bazar’ area in Sadarpur area clean.

The officials said there were piles of garbage lying at several sites in Sadarpur village area in Sector 43.

The CEO directed to dock the salary of a health department senior manager until further orders after he was allegedly found not doing his job properly.

“The CEO also made an adverse entry in the manager’s official record that will affect his promotion because despite the clear directions to improve the sanitation services, the senior manager exercised lackadaisical attitude towards official work,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

