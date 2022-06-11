Noida cop dismissed for having two wives and violating service rules

A Gautam Budh Nagar Police personnel has been dismissed from duty by the police department for allegedly violating Uttar Pradesh government service rules.

The constable has been dismissed as he remained absent from work without permission for nearly 200 days and got married for the second time without separating from his first wife, police said on Friday.

The 30-year-old civil police constable, identified as Chitrasen Kumar, also has several criminal cases registered against him, including Section 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.

“Kumar was inducted into the service in 2012. During his appointment in the Gautam Budh Nagar commissionerate, he remained absent from work from July 25, 2020 to February 3, 2021 — 193 days — without permission,” a senior police officer said. “The constable also got married for a second time even though his first wife is still alive,” he added.

Preliminary inquiry found his actions in violation of the provisions of Rule 29 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956 in relation to marriage, the officer said. Departmental proceedings also found him guilty under Rule-14(1) of the UP Police Officers of Subordinate Rank (punishment and appeal) Rules, 1991, an official statement said.

“In accordance with procedures, a notice was issued to Kumar but despite a time of two months, he failed to give a written explanation for his actions after which the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) passed an order to dismiss the constable from service,” the official added.

According to the police, the constable is still not traceable but legal proceedings will be carried out against him once he is found guilty.

This is the fourth time this week that action has been taken by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police against on-duty personnel. Earlier on Tuesday, a sub-inspector posted at Jarcha police station was suspended from duty for taking ₹30,000 bribe from a complainant in connection with an assault case.

On Wednesday, two personnel — an in-charge of Sector 63 police station and a sub-inspector of Sector 126 police station — were sent to the police lines for corruption and negligence of duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON