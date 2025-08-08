Noida court orders FIR 3 yrs after girl is attacked by dog

Noida: A city court has directed that a first information report (FIR) be registered at Phase 2 police station three years after a man complained that his four-year-old daughter was attacked by community dogs in Noida’s Sector 82 high-rise society. A CCTV video also circulated at that time purportedly showed five dogs attacking the girl. (HT Photos/Video grabs)

On June 22, 2022, a pack of community dogs attacked the minor girl in Kendriya Vihar 2 society, while she was playing with her elder sister and friends at the playground.

A CCTV video also circulated at that time purportedly showed five dogs attacking the girl. As dogs pounced at her, a local resident intervened and somehow managed to shoo away the dogs, attacking the little girl.

“My daughter had suffered a dog bite mark on her back. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, and I filed a complaint at Phase 2 police station on July 8. But no case was registered,” said the girl’s father, Ashish Kumar Agrawal, a real estate consultant who had to struggle for three years from police station to court to get the case registered.

“Multiple animal rights non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intervened and did not allow police to investigate the case properly,” he added.

Subsequently, in response to the incident and bid to combat the menace of community dogs, Agrawal moved the district court on January 30, 2024, and filed a petition under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

After a year of continuous hearings, on June 30, 2025, a bench headed by additional chief judicial magistrate/civil judge of Fast Track Court, Gautam Budh Nagar, Sumit Kumar, took cognisance and directed Phase 2 police to register a case, stating: “The application is accepted. The Station House Officer of Phase 2 is directed to register an FIR under the relevant sections in the matter, conduct an investigation, and inform the court of the action taken within a week.”

Agrawal alleged that “despite three years had passed since his daughter was bitten by dogs, no preventive steps had been taken to curb the menace of community dogs in the society”.

Nearly 3,500 children and 600 elderly people in the society were at risk due to the lack of proper care and control of these community dogs, he added.

To be sure, Kendriya Vihar Society has 2,276 flats and over 10,000 people reside in the society.