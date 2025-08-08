Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Noida court orders FIR 3 yrs after girl is attacked by dog

ByArun Singh
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 06:34 am IST

Agrawal alleged that “despite three years had passed since his daughter was bitten by dogs, no preventive steps had been taken to curb the menace of community dogs in the society”

Noida: A city court has directed that a first information report (FIR) be registered at Phase 2 police station three years after a man complained that his four-year-old daughter was attacked by community dogs in Noida’s Sector 82 high-rise society.

A CCTV video also circulated at that time purportedly showed five dogs attacking the girl. (HT Photos/Video grabs)
A CCTV video also circulated at that time purportedly showed five dogs attacking the girl. (HT Photos/Video grabs)

On June 22, 2022, a pack of community dogs attacked the minor girl in Kendriya Vihar 2 society, while she was playing with her elder sister and friends at the playground.

A CCTV video also circulated at that time purportedly showed five dogs attacking the girl. As dogs pounced at her, a local resident intervened and somehow managed to shoo away the dogs, attacking the little girl.

“My daughter had suffered a dog bite mark on her back. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, and I filed a complaint at Phase 2 police station on July 8. But no case was registered,” said the girl’s father, Ashish Kumar Agrawal, a real estate consultant who had to struggle for three years from police station to court to get the case registered.

“Multiple animal rights non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intervened and did not allow police to investigate the case properly,” he added.

Subsequently, in response to the incident and bid to combat the menace of community dogs, Agrawal moved the district court on January 30, 2024, and filed a petition under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

After a year of continuous hearings, on June 30, 2025, a bench headed by additional chief judicial magistrate/civil judge of Fast Track Court, Gautam Budh Nagar, Sumit Kumar, took cognisance and directed Phase 2 police to register a case, stating: “The application is accepted. The Station House Officer of Phase 2 is directed to register an FIR under the relevant sections in the matter, conduct an investigation, and inform the court of the action taken within a week.”

Agrawal alleged that “despite three years had passed since his daughter was bitten by dogs, no preventive steps had been taken to curb the menace of community dogs in the society”.

Nearly 3,500 children and 600 elderly people in the society were at risk due to the lack of proper care and control of these community dogs, he added.

To be sure, Kendriya Vihar Society has 2,276 flats and over 10,000 people reside in the society.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida court orders FIR 3 yrs after girl is attacked by dog
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On