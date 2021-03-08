Noida: Domestic help runs away with ₹12 lakh, booked
Noida:
The Noida police have registered a case against a domestic help for allegedly stealing ₹12 lakh and around 50 grams of gold from his employer’s office in Sector 4 and running away.
The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Raju Rai, who is a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.
Vijay Pandey, security in-charge of the company, filed a complaint at the Noida Sector 20 police station on Saturday. Pandey said in the complaint that Rai worked as a cook in Rajeev Jain’s farmhouse in Delhi’s Chhatarpur for 26 years. “Rai used to come to the office at times,” he said.
“Rai visited the Noida office on February 10, 2021. He went inside Jain’s cabin for some work. Jain, who left the room for 15 minutes for some urgent work, asked Rai to stay there till he returns. Jain returned after 20 minutes, but Rai had left by that time. The next day, Jain searched the locker and found out that ₹12 lakh cash and around 50 grams of gold were missing,” Pandey said in the complaint.
“We contacted Rai and asked him to report to the Noida office on February 12. However, he left for Bihar the same day, without informing us. We contacted him several times and requested to return, but he refused. Later, we filed a complaint against him,” Pandey said.
Later, Pandey found out that Rai was planning to marry his daughter in February-end.
Noida Sector 20 police station in-charge RK Singh, who was promoted as the deputy superintendent of police on Monday, said that a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant). “Primary investigation shows that Rai stole the money and gold, and escaped to Bihar. We will send a police team to Bihar to arrest him,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghaziabad, officials chalk out measures to achieve monthly vaccination target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Domestic help runs away with ₹12 lakh, booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tackling crime against women, 56 convicted in 3 months: GB Nagar Police on Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day: 1,000 take part in race in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On women’s day, ‘inquilabi mehndi’ steals the show at farmers’ protest in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day: GB Nagar admin makes three vaccination booths for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality improves, minimum temperature rises in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida airport Phase I to cost ₹5,730; NIAL calls it ‘economically feasible’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents complain of poor water quality in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida entrepreneurs raise objections as discom serves advance electricity bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad municipal corporation to bring 60,000 properties under tax ambit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: 10,000 ‘stolen’ phone batteries seized, two nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three cops sent to police lines over negligence of duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women cyber cell to be set up in cyber police stations across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chief secretary assures adequate manpower, infrastructure for GB Nagar hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox