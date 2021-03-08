Noida: Domestic help runs away with 12 lakh, booked

Noida:

The Noida police have registered a case against a domestic help for allegedly stealing ₹12 lakh and around 50 grams of gold from his employer’s office in Sector 4 and running away.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Raju Rai, who is a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Vijay Pandey, security in-charge of the company, filed a complaint at the Noida Sector 20 police station on Saturday. Pandey said in the complaint that Rai worked as a cook in Rajeev Jain’s farmhouse in Delhi’s Chhatarpur for 26 years. “Rai used to come to the office at times,” he said.

“Rai visited the Noida office on February 10, 2021. He went inside Jain’s cabin for some work. Jain, who left the room for 15 minutes for some urgent work, asked Rai to stay there till he returns. Jain returned after 20 minutes, but Rai had left by that time. The next day, Jain searched the locker and found out that ₹12 lakh cash and around 50 grams of gold were missing,” Pandey said in the complaint.

“We contacted Rai and asked him to report to the Noida office on February 12. However, he left for Bihar the same day, without informing us. We contacted him several times and requested to return, but he refused. Later, we filed a complaint against him,” Pandey said.

Later, Pandey found out that Rai was planning to marry his daughter in February-end.

Noida Sector 20 police station in-charge RK Singh, who was promoted as the deputy superintendent of police on Monday, said that a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant). “Primary investigation shows that Rai stole the money and gold, and escaped to Bihar. We will send a police team to Bihar to arrest him,” he said.