Noida Flower Show to begin Friday, 70 kinds of blooms on display

Flower lovers can have a good time visiting Noida this weekend as a three-day annual flower show is all set to commence this Friday, with as many as 70 varieties of flowers to be put on display. This is the 36th edition of the exhibition, and the theme flower of this year is stock, said organisers. (HT Archive)

The Noida Flower Show will be held at the Ramlila Ground, Noida Stadium, in Sector 21, officials said on Monday. It’s a joint venture of Noida authority and Floriculture Society of Noida that will exhibit a myriad of flora.

According to Manju Grover, general secretary of the Noida Floriculture society, this is the 36th edition of the exhibition, and the theme flower of this year is “Stock”.

Stock flower exhibits will be set up at the entrance and different varieties of the flower will also be on display at the show, she said, adding that a landscaping exhibit with cut flowers and plants will be a key attraction of the show.

“The focus of the show will be on plants that reduce pollution. During the exhibition, workshops will be organised to teach plantations to school children and how to make compost out of kitchen waste,” said Grover, adding that there will be food stalls too.

Invites will be sent to schools, colleges, corporate offices and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) for the event that generally “draws about three lakh people, especially nature enthusiasts and garden aficionado”, said a Noida authority official.

The flower show couldn’t be hosted during COVID years of 2021 and 2022 but it was resumed last year.

“Over 80 stalls will be set up during the show, of which 38 are nurseries while others are of entrepreneurs selling gardening-related equipment, potters, manure and so on,” said an officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, Vandana Tripathi.

Meanwhile, the flower show will also feature gardening-related competitions, talks on millets, composting, potting demonstrations, and cultural shows.The entry to the show is free.

“Street plays on social issues will also be organised at the arena to educate the visitors,” said Manish Kumar, from floriculture department of Noida authority.