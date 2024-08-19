Noida: Four left severely injured after scooter rear-ends bus

Four men were severely injured on Sunday morning when the scooter they were riding, violating traffic rules, collided with a roadway bus from behind in Noida’s Sector 62. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred when the bus driver slowed down near the Sector 62 roundabout, causing Deepak to lose control of the speeding scooter and crash into the bus from behind. (Representative image)

According to police, the injured individuals have been identified as Navin Kumar, 22, and Vikram (goes by a single name), 23, both residents of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad; Sunny (goes by a single name), 24, a resident of Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad; and Deepak Kumar, 25, a resident of Delhi. All four work in the packaging department of a quick-commerce company in Sector 63, Noida, police said.

“On Sunday around 5.30am, when three of them were going to drop Deepak off in Delhi from Noida, their scooter rammed into a roadway bus near Sector 62 roundabout,” said station house officer (Sector 58) Amit Kumar.

Kumar added that “the collision was so intense that all four sustained severe injuries to their faces, and the scooter was destroyed. At the time of the incident, Deepak was riding the scooter while the other three were pillions.”

Upon receiving information from locals via emergency helpline number 112, a police team quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital using an auto-rickshaw. “Navin, Vikram, and Deepak were discharged after receiving medical treatment, while Sunny, though in stable condition, was referred to another private hospital in Ghaziabad,” SHO Kumar further explained.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred when the bus driver slowed down near the Sector 62 roundabout, causing Deepak to lose control of the speeding scooter and crash into the bus from behind. “After the incident, the bus driver fled the scene fearing to be implicated in the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. Both vehicles were later towed to Sector 58 police station,” added Kumar. The accident is being investigated and traffic violation charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act to be decided after the injured rider recovers, said the SHO.