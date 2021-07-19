Noida gets relief even as rain keeps away

Noida: Sunday turned out to be a little soothing for residents in Noida and its adjoining areas as the drop in the maximum temperature and easterly winds provided some respite from the hot and humid conditions the city has been experiencing over the last few days, although it did not get enough rain.

Despite the weather department’s prediction of heavy to moderate rainfall in the city on Sunday, it was the fourth day that the city did not receive adequate showers, barring a few places, though the sky was overcast by the evening with cold easterly winds bringing some relief to the residents.

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “There are chances of moderate rainfall from Monday to July 22. The temperature is likely to dip further and hover around 32°C.”

According to weather analysts, though there is “no clear explanation” behind the current rainfall pattern, as even moisture laden clouds failed to bring any showers to the city, some influences like vegetation and winds have some role to play.

“Chances of rainfall were high in Noida and Delhi and there is still a possibility of showers over the next three days. The monsoon trough passed over the area, but instead of Noida or Delhi, where some areas received traces of rain till Sunday evening, it rained in southwest areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). The trough has been oscillating in south and west of Delhi, but there are chances that it may shift northward on Monday, leading to rainfall in the region... There are some hypotheses about vegetation, winds and moisture in the area that might be influencing the rainfall pattern over certain patches,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

The last time Noida received showers was on July 13, the day the IMD announced the onset of monsoon, which arrived after running behind schedule for 16 days.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Noida were 36°C and 28°C respectively, against 39.5°C and 28.8°C recorded the previous day.

The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered to be representative of the National Capital Region, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C and a minimum of 28°C, both one degree lower than the season’s average. The humidity levels hovered between 61% to 81% on Sunday.