Noida, Greater Noida see improved air quality, rain likely next week

According to the CPCB date, on Monday, the AQI in Noida was 236, in the ”poor” category, while the AQI of Greater Noida was 194, in the ”moderate” category. The readings mark a significant improvement from Saturday’s readings of 365 in Noida and 285 in Greater Noida, both in the ”very poor” category, as per the CPCB data.

To be sure, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday lifted the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in National Capital Region (NCR), citing an improvement in the air quality.

Weather experts attribute this improvement to recent meteorological changes. Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said, “The recent spell of rain and increased wind activity have contributed to the dispersion of pollutants, leading to better air quality in the region.”

He further said, “The weather in Northwest India is expected to clear up, with a steep fall in minimum temperatures anticipated.”

Looking ahead, another spell of rain is forecasted between January 11 and 12, in areas including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

“We are expecting a fresh western disturbance to approach the northern plains around January 11, bringing widespread rainfall to the region. Isolated hailstorms cannot be ruled out during this period,” Palawat said.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to further aid in improving air quality by washing away suspended pollutants. However, the accompanying drop in temperatures may lead to cold wave conditions in certain areas, said weather scientists.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during this period.

On Monday, the minimum temperature of Gautam Budh Nagar was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius (°C)while the maximum temperature was 17.6°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “thunderstorm & lightning, dense fog” for the day while it has predicted “cold day, dense fog” on January 7 and “dense fog” on January 8.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 8-9°C and 18-19°C, respectively, till January 12, as per the IMD.

“The air has felt noticeably cleaner over the past couple of days. It is such a relief to be able to step outside for a morning walk without worrying about heightened pollution,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Noida.