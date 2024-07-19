 Noida: History-sheeter held after shoot out with cops - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Noida: History-sheeter held after shoot out with cops

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The suspect fired at the police team with an intention to kill them. Police fired shots at him in retaliation and he sustained a shot in the leg, officers said.

Noida: In an overnight operation on late Wednesday, the Noida police arrested a 34-year-old repeat offender after a high-speed chase and shoot out, officers said on Thursday, adding that the suspect has at least a dozen cases already registered against him.

The Sector 24 police was checking near the Chaura just when the person was seen coming on a black motorcycle. As police flagged him down, he first crashed into the police barrier and then started fleeing. (Representational image)

The suspect, Dilshad, alias ‘Murgewala’, allegedly opened fire on police after he could not flee a routine police check point, located at Village Chaura in Sector-12/22, around midnight. In the retaliatory police fire, he suffered a shot in the leg leading to his arrest, said Abhay Pratap, in-charge of Sector 24 police station.

“The Sector 24 police was checking near the Chaura just when a person was seen coming on a black motorcycle. As police flagged him down, he first crashed into the police barrier and then started fleeing. As the police team chased him, he slipped and fell off the motorcycle near Mother Dairy, Ganda Nala in Sector-11, Noida,” the officer informed.

On falling, he allegedly took out an “illegal pistol of .315 bore” and fired at the officers, forcing the police to retaliate, said officers.

“The suspect fired at the police team with an intention to kill them. Police fired shots at him in retaliation and he sustained a shot in the leg. He was then taken to the Sector 39 government hospital for treatment,” Pratap added.

Dilshad has been booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 109/317(2) related to Abetment and 3/25/27 related to Possession of arms of the Arms Act. Records revealed that the suspect has 12 cases of theft, assault, possession of illegal arms etc. registered against him.

According to police, his condition is stable and he was discharged on Thursdayfrom the hospital. Officers, meanwhile, are carrying out further investigation.

Noida: History-sheeter held after shoot out with cops
