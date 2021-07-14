Noida: Husband, in-laws held for death of woman

Noida: A man in his late twenties and his parents were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife following allegations of torture for dowry.

According to the police, the 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her room under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction on Monday evening.

The suspects were identified as Vinod Yadav, the victim’s husband who works at a private company in Noida, his father Suresh Yadav, and mother Sarita Devi.

“The suspects did not inform the police about the incident. A neighbour called the police helpline and informed us about the incident. The woman’s body was sent for an autopsy and her family in Bihar was informed,” said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police officials said that on Tuesday, the woman’s father approached them and alleged that Vinod, his parents and younger brother had been harassing and torturing his daughter for dowry.

“My daughter got married two and a half years ago. Soon, her in-laws started harassing her for not bringing a car with her. They would torture her both emotionally and physically. She had been very upset,” said the father in his police complaint.

A case was registered against Vinod, his parents and younger brother under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Three of the suspects were nabbed on Wednesday while the role of Vinod’s brother is being investigated, the officials said. The woman’s body was handed over to her family following the autopsy, they said.