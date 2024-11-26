Menu Explore
Noida: Last date to avail free power supply extended for private tubewell farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The scheme, initially introduced to waive off outstanding electricity dues before April 1, 2023, previously had a registration deadline till November 15, 2024

NOIDA: To give relief to private tubewell farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline to register for the free electricity supply scheme up to December 16, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida officials said on Monday.

Under the three-installment plan, the first installment is due by January 31, 2025, followed by the second installment on February 28, 2025, and the final installment on March 31, 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Under the three-installment plan, the first installment is due by January 31, 2025, followed by the second installment on February 28, 2025, and the final installment on March 31, 2025.

The scheme, initially introduced to waive off outstanding electricity dues before April 1, 2023, previously had a registration deadline till November 15, 2024, they added.

The extension gives farmers an additional month to register and avail of the scheme’s benefits. Farmers can opt for either a three-installment or six-installment payment plan, said the PVVNL Noida in a statement.

In accordance with office memorandum dated March 7, 2024, the scheme aims to benefit farmers by offering free electricity for agricultural purposes.

Under the three-installment plan, the first installment is due by January 31, 2025, followed by the second installment on February 28, 2025, and the final installment on March 31, 2025. Alternatively, the six-installment plan allows for smaller payments spread over a longer period.

