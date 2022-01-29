Noida: Man arrested for killing father over property dispute

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute in Dadri. Police said that the suspect shot his father dead on Wednesday afternoon, a few metres away from their house at Palla village in Dadri, and was at large since then.

The suspect was identified as Lokesh Bhati and the deceased as 55-year-old Vipatram Bhati.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that on Wednesday at 2pm, Vipatram, riding a scooter, was shot dead by an unidentified person. “A passerby informed police about the incident. A police team reached the spot and sent the victim to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

Pandey said that Vipatram’s wife alleged that the victim had a property dispute with their son Lokesh.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Lokesh under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. On Thursday night, we received information about his movement near the Roopwas roundabout in a Hyundai Santro car. A police team reached the spot and arrested the suspect. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from his possession,” he said, adding that relevant sections of Arms Act were also added to the FIR.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he used to have frequent quarrels with his father over property issues. “He wanted to get the property under his name but his father refused to transfer the property. The suspect was angry over the issue and decided to kill his father,” Pandey said. .

The suspect was produced in the court that sent him to judicial custody, police said.