Noida man falls prey to overseas job fraud, loses 6.28 lakh

Police on Wednesday booked an unidentified person for allegedly duping a 58-year-old man of ₹6.28 lakh in an overseas job fraud, said officials. The victim, a resident of a high-rise housing complex in Noida Sector 100, retired from a government-owned oil company as the deputy general manager in 2020.

The victim, who wished not to be named, said that he received an email from an alleged human resource department of a private company in Poland on July 19, 2021. “The email said the company shortlisted my resume from a job portal in India. As it was an excellent opportunity, I responded to the email seeking clarification on a few points,” he said in his complaint.

The suspect continued to contact the man through emails, and shared an interview questionnaire with him on August 6. “I submitted the filled questionnaire with attached photocopies of my academic certificates and passport on August 13. On August 16, the suspect sent me an email informing about my selection as the head (sales and marketing) of the company,“ said the victim.

They also shared the job offer and agreement with the victim.

On August 26, the victim, however, received an email from the suspect, who demanded a payment of ₹3.46 lakh for visa and other paperwork. The victim made the payment. “I again paid them ₹87,440 on August 30 for a work permit, and made payments on the pretext of travel insurance, opening bank account, etc. In total, I paid them ₹6.28 lakh,” he added.

However, when the suspect continued to demand more money, the suspect contacted the Poland embassy in New Delhi and found out that “such formalities were not required for a job in that country”. “I realised I was cheated on the pretext of a job in Poland,” the victim said, adding that he stopped all sorts of communications on the job and approached the cyber cell last week, which directed the Sector 39 police to register a case in the matter.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating), and Section 66D of IT Act. “An investigation is underway,” said Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 39 police station, on Thursday.