Noida: Man loses ₹66.4L to woman he met on dating app

Noida: A 43-year-old man in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹66.42 lakh over two years after coming into contact with a woman through a dating application in June 2023, police said on Sunday. In multiple transactions, the victim ended up transferring ₹66.42 lakh from June 2023 to February 2025. But despite that when threats continued, he realised the trap and filed a complaint. (Representational image)

A case was registered on Saturday following his complaint at the National Cybercrime Reporting (NCRP) portal filed after being fed up with repeated threats and extortion, the police added.

The victim, a resident of Sector 62, works as an engineer at a private firm. In his police complaint, he stated, “On June 24, 2023 I received a friend request on a dating application from a female profile using the name Shubhangi Monty Saini.”

Later, the woman allegedly contacted him on Telegram and WhatsApp.

“Initially she requested financial help for a medical emergency and I transferred some money in good faith. However, after that she and her associates started creating false emergency situations and continuously pressured me to transfer more money, threatening me with serious consequences if I refused,” reads the FIR.

Police said that the suspects held him responsible for her health condition since he was sponsoring her treatment. “Soon, the suspects began calling him repeatedly from various unknown numbers and threatened dire consequences and to frame him in a false case,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“In multiple transactions, the victim ended up transferring ₹66.42 lakh from June 2023 to February 2025. Despite paying that much when the threats continued, the victim realised to have fallen into a trap. The suspects continued threatening him till October and finally, he filed a complaint at the NCRP portal,” said station house officer (Cybercrime Branch police station) Ranjeet Singh.

“A case under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act was registered at Cybercrime Branch police station and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.