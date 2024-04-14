Noida: Man pulled out of car, thrashed; video goes viral

Noida: A video of a young man being dragged out from a car parked on the roadside and beaten by three other men, went viral on social media on Saturday. Police said the incident occurred on March 21 outside a private university in Sector 125, Noida. The incident was recorded by the driver of a car parked about 20 metres away from the spot. (Representational image)

The video of three people beating a student, identified as Bhavya Sehgal, sitting on the driver’s seat of a Toyota Fortuner went viral on various social media platforms on Saturday.

The video shows three people kicking and punching a youth who is sitting inside a Toyota Fortuner. Then they pull him out of the car and start raining kicks and punches, with him helplessly lying on the ground. A furth person also joins them in the attack. As the suspects leave, the victim’s female friend comes out of the rear seat and supports him.

The incident was recorded by the driver of a car parked about 20 metres away from the spot.

HT could not verify the video’s authenticity.

The Noida Police said the matter was not reported on the day of the incident.

“However, taking cognizance of the viral video, police traced the owner of the vehicle shown in the video,” said assistant commissioner of police-1 (Noida) Praveen Singh.

The officer said the car had a Delhi registration plate.

“The victim is currently in Chandigarh, and a third-year law student of a private university in Sector 125, Noida,” he said.

“The reason behind the assault is unknown so far,” said the ACP.

Late Saturday night, the police registered an FIR under charges of assault. It arrested two suspects Lavish Yadav and Shivam Bidhuri, both aged 21 and students of a private university in Sector 125, Noida.

“The search for their two aides is on,” officers said.