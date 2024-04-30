Noida: Man shot at allegedly over relationship with cousin

Noida: A 28-year-old man has been left injured after being shot at allegedly by two men in Noida’s Bhangel area, officers said on Monday. The victim’s family, however, suspects it could be the handiwork of one of their relatives over an ongoing relationship with a cousin. The 28-year-old victim was driving a tempo and the worker sat behind in the luggage area when he was allegedly shot at. (Representational image)

The victim -- Rinku Singh -- works at a tent house at Sector 134. On Sunday, while going to deliver something he was attacked at around 4.30pm on Sunday. The bullet hit his left shoulder, narrowly missing his chest. He was rushed to Delhi’ Safdarjung Hospital by us, said one of Rinku’s managers.

“Our family has a strong suspicion that the husband of Rinku’s cousin must be behind the attack,” said Rinku’s brother Pushpendra Chauhan, and shared:“Rinku was having an affair with his cousin…we just hope that police take cognisance of the matter.”

The victim’s managers Praveen Kumar and Jitendra Kumar called the police. Rinku has worked at their tent shop for five years.

“Around 4pm on Sunday, Rinku and another worker of my shop went for a delivery near Noida Sector 134. Rinku was driving a tempo and the worker sat behind in the luggage area. A little later, the other worker called me, saying that Rinku was bleeding and that two men had opened fire at him. We rushed him to the nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi,” said Jitendra, adding Rinku’s family is aware about his relationship with the woman.

Rinku is currently unconscious and his parents, who were at the Delhi hospital, described his condition to be “critical”.

The incident falls under the purview of Noida Sector 126 police station. Police are trying to probe the allegations levelled by Rinku’s family.

“We are trying to ascertain if Rinku had any relationship with his maternal cousin. We hope to make a breakthrough very soon as the investigation is underway,” said police.

“The tent shop where he worked in, his manager had told us that Rinku, a couple of months back had brought the same lady to the workplace,” local police said.

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.