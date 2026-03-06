Noida man shot dead in Sector 75 society

Noida: A 39-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday at a shopping complex in Ivy County society in Sector 75, reportedly by the brother of a woman he was in an extramarital relationship with, police said. Officials said the victim appeared to have been shot in the stomach (Photo for representation)

The victim, Sahil Singhal, 39, was shot dead during Holi celebrations, around 4pm, following which the police filed a case of murder and detained four people. Singhal is survived by his wife and two children.

“He had an extramarital relationship with a 27-year-old woman from Ghaziabad. He had promised to marry her but was not fulfilling that promise. The woman came with her brothers. An argument broke out between them and her brother shot him,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Sector 113 police station.

The suspects were identified as Nikhil, the alleged shooter, Priya, Lokendra and Lucky, police said.

Officials said the victim appeared to have been shot in the stomach, but are awaiting the post-mortem examination reports to ascertain complete details. Police said only one round was fired.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and took the injured person to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. The body was later sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).