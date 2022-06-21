Noida marks Yoga Day with great enthusiasm

The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday. The government of India has marked this international event as ‘Yoga for humanity’ this year.

The district administration, and the police department, along with schools, hospitals, and scores of other people came together to mark the occasion by performing various asanas in Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) areas.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and Noida authority officials participated in a Yoga event organized at Noida’s sports complex in Sector 21.

“Yoga is our great heritage, and it keeps our mind, body, and soul healthy. We have celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day with thousands of people at Noida’s sports facility. It is a matter of pride that the entire world is celebrating this day by doing asanas which are beneficial to health,” said Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP, and former union minister.

In Greater Noida, society residents observed the day in their respective housing complexes. They also took a pledge to plant at least 5,000 trees during this monsoon season in the city’s green belt along the roads.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, and Yeida officials, along with dozens of school students celebrated observed the day at the Noida International Airport site.

“It is historic that we celebrated Yoga Day, part of our Vedic period tradition, at Asia’s biggest airport site. We observed the day with farmers, students, government officials and others, who paved the way for the construction of this airport. We are happy because people from all walks of life worked for this event and the airport,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, police commissioner Alok Singh, and other officials celebrated the International Yoga Day at the Greater Noida sports complex.