Noida marks Yoga Day with great enthusiasm
The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday. The government of India has marked this international event as ‘Yoga for humanity’ this year.
The district administration, and the police department, along with schools, hospitals, and scores of other people came together to mark the occasion by performing various asanas in Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) areas.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and Noida authority officials participated in a Yoga event organized at Noida’s sports complex in Sector 21.
“Yoga is our great heritage, and it keeps our mind, body, and soul healthy. We have celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day with thousands of people at Noida’s sports facility. It is a matter of pride that the entire world is celebrating this day by doing asanas which are beneficial to health,” said Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP, and former union minister.
In Greater Noida, society residents observed the day in their respective housing complexes. They also took a pledge to plant at least 5,000 trees during this monsoon season in the city’s green belt along the roads.
Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, and Yeida officials, along with dozens of school students celebrated observed the day at the Noida International Airport site.
“It is historic that we celebrated Yoga Day, part of our Vedic period tradition, at Asia’s biggest airport site. We observed the day with farmers, students, government officials and others, who paved the way for the construction of this airport. We are happy because people from all walks of life worked for this event and the airport,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar.
Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, police commissioner Alok Singh, and other officials celebrated the International Yoga Day at the Greater Noida sports complex.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics