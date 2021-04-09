Noida MBBS admission scam: Another student lodges complaint

Noida: A student has filed a fresh complaint, at the Sector 58 police station, in connection to the MBBS admission fraud case in which at least six people, allegedly operating from an office in Noida’s Sector 62, cheated her of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of facilitating her admission in a medical college.

Vaishali Joshi, a resident of Shanti Kunj in Lucknow, said her father had received a phone call from a woman who claimed to facilitate her admission in a medical college.

“The woman gave the number of one Sachin Singh to my father. Sachin called my father to an office in Sector 62 and introduced him to others. They promised to facilitate my admission in a government medical college in Prayagraj for ₹25 lakh,” she said.

Joshi alleged the suspects conducted a fake test and counselling session and took ₹20 lakh. They also handed over a seat allotment letter on January 21 and asked her to report to the college in February. Upon visiting, she was informed that no such letter had been issued by the college.

When she questioned the suspects, they allegedly claimed there was some technical issue and her admission was cancelled. Eventually, the suspects changed their mobile numbers and stopped communication.

Vaishali named six suspects in the complaint -- Adarsh, Pankaj Khateek, Raj Vikram Singh, Sunil Singh, among others.

Out of the suspects, Pankaj Khateek surrendered in Mohoba and Adarsh surrendered in Kanpur for their alleged involvement in February.

Police arrested Sunil Singh and Raj Vikram Singh from Mahoba district on March 26. Another person, identified as Sachin, is on the run, said the police.

Anil Kumar, station house officer at Sector 58 police station, said a case has been registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. “We are investigating the matter and the suspects on the run will be arrested soon,” he said.