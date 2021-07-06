Noida Metro: New stations to have commercial space

The Noida Metro will build stations on the proposed Noida-Greater Noida corridor on the lines of the Delhi Metro with commercial space for eateries, retail outlets and bars.

At present, the Aqua Line, which the Noida Metro operates, does not have any such space and its revenue sources are ticket sales and advertisements. The Delhi Metro formula for stations, said Noida Metro managing director Ritu Maheshwari, will help earn more.

“We have decided to develop more commercial space at all Metro stations to be built on this new corridor. We have observed that Delhi Metro stations have commercial space. Therefore we have decided to increase floor area ratio to use as much space as possible for commercial purposes to earn more revenue,” said Maheshwari who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

But to make this happen, the authority has to amend its building by-laws and the city’s Master Plan 2031 to increase the floor area ratio to 4.5 from the current 2.5. This will allow the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to use more ground and vertical coverage for commercial purposes. Authority officials said they have started this process and it is expected to be completed soon. The changes will be applicable to the Metro project only.

“The stations will in a way be able to function as small shopping malls, wherever there is adequate space, thereby earning more revenue,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

The NMRC will build five Metro stations on the 9.15km corridor that will branch out from Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station and connect to Greater Noida West’s Sector 2. The corridor will later be extended by nearly 6km to reach Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida and four other stations en route.