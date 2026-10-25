Noida Metro’s Aqua Line records highest-ever daily ridership of 1.05 lakh

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that it has recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1,05,358 passengers on October 23, reflecting growing commuter demand for Aqua Line services. This year, till September, the average daily ridership is 66,333 commuters per day, said officials. (File Photo (Sunil Ghosh/HT))

The NMRC said that the rise in ridership is attributed to several passenger-friendly initiatives, including the inauguration of a skywalk connecting Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations, QR-code-based ticketing, and the implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

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The skywalk project was opened to the public on August 28 on Raksha Bandhan, while it was officially inaugurated on Oct 4. This helps commuters interchange between the two stations without navigating through the encroached subway on the ground, said officials.

Krishna Karunesh, MD NMRC and Noida Authority CEO, said, “These facilities and schemes have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”

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Average daily passenger count rises The average daily passenger count rose from 73,298 in August to 83,403 in September, while the ridership figures for Oct are yet to be compiled, said officials.

Increase train frequency, extension of late-night services - What’s happening? To cater to passenger demand and further improve services, NMRC has also planned to increase train frequency during peak hours by reducing the headway from 7 minutes 30 seconds to 6 minutes 35 seconds with effect from Nov 1, 2026.

Noida Metro is also considering an extension of late-night services. Under the proposal, the last train from Sector 51 towards Depot Station would depart at 11:25 pm instead of 10 pm. The proposed change is subject to finalisation of the arrangements and operational feasibility, said officials.

History of Aqua Line Started on January 25, 2019, the 29.7-km-long Aqua Line comprises 21 stations and connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida.

In 2019, Aqua Line’s average daily ridership was 18,516. However, the ridership was badly affected the next year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and decreased to 12576 in 2020.

The footfall started improving in the following years and rose to 14,058 in 2021 and 30,632 in 2022. Then the NMRC recorded 45,881, 52,829, and 61,401 in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

This year, till September, the average daily ridership is 66,333 commuters per day, said officials.

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Three extension corridors Noida Metro also has plans to develop three extension corridors. In August, NMRC selected Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the construction of two metro corridors - a 2.6-km extension from Depot to Boraki and an 11.56-km stretch from Botanical Garden to Sector 142.

NMRC also plans to develop a third route - 8.4 km from Sector 51 to Greater Noida West Sector 4 comprising five stations.

Last month, the Public Investment Board (PIB) cleared this project. This project will take off once the Union Cabinet gives a final nod, said officials.