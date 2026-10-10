Rapid Metro ridership increases by 11.6%: Report
Passengers availed 8,880,000 rides on board the Rapid Metro between April and August this year, 11
Passengers availed 8,880,000 rides on board the Rapid Metro between April and August this year, 11.62% more than the 7,950,000 rides taken during the corresponding period of 2025, according to the ridership report submitted in the 66th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Rapid Metro runs between Cyber City and Sector 56 along the Golf Course road, with an interchange with Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at Sikanderpur.
A senior government official who was present in the meeting said directions have been issued to auction advertisement sites at Rapid Metro stations at the earliest. “The objective is to improve non-fare revenue further wherever possible,” the official said.
The board also discussed the proposed Golf Course extension-Sector 5 metro route, which as per senior officials is 13.6 km long, of which 7.1 km is being subsumed in the RRTS corridor from Iffco Chowk to Noida, and the remaining 6 km is being evaluated for viability. “The project was discussed but it would be examined further on file,” the official said.
As per the ridership details submitted in the meeting, the highest monthly ridership during the period was recorded in July when 1.90 million rides were availed, followed by August with 1,860,000 .
The Rapid Metro offered 1,710,000 rides in April 2026, which was 1,510,000 in April 2025. In May 2026, there were 1,680,000 passengers, while in previous May, the figure stood at 1,530,000. June 2026 saw 1,740,000 passengers, while there were 1,470,000 in June 2025. In July 2026, passenger footfall was 1,900,000 , while in July 2025, the number stood at 1,790,000 . As many as 1,860,000 rides were availed in August 2026, while during the same period on 2025, the number was 1,660,000.
Ajay Kumar, managing director, HMRTC said the financial performance of Rapid Metro has also improved during the period, and the total income rose to ₹45.58 crore during April-August 2026, against ₹33.23 crore in the corresponding period last year.
As per details shared in the meeting, the major growth in the Rapid Metro income car from non-fare revenue, particularly advertising and rental income. E-auction of sites for advertisement rights generated ₹23.14 crore, compared with ₹13.39 crore last year. Rent from spaces licensed at rapid metro stations increased to ₹3.50 crore from ₹2.82 crore.
Total expenditure of Rapid Metro corporation increased from ₹25.94 crore to ₹37.54 crore, largely because of higher operational costs. The report says operational expenses increased by 44.72%, citing higher power charges, handholding expenses and upgradation of the signalling system.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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