For thousands of plot owners in Gurugram waiting to turn their land into homes, and developers planning construction on plotted properties, getting a building plan approved could become less time-consuming. Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department has operationalised an upgraded Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS), allowing registered and empanelled architects to submit self-certified building plans for automated scrutiny, with district town planners required to complete verification within seven working days of provisional approval. Haryana’s upgraded OBPAS allows empanelled architects to submit self-certified building plans for automated scrutiny, with district town planners required to complete verification within seven working days of provisional approval. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image) more

The change could help reduce one of the uncertainties in the real estate development cycle: the time between finalising architectural drawings and securing permission to begin construction. For individual plot owners, a more predictable approval process could make it easier to schedule contractors, arrange construction finance and plan the movement of materials. For developers, it could help bring forward construction planning and improve the predictability of project execution and capital deployment.

According to DTCP officials, under the new system, architects will upload building drawings in DXF format through OBPAS. “The software will scrutinise the plans against the Haryana Building Code, 2017, generate an automated scrutiny report, calculate applicable fees and issue a provisional certificate. The district town planner concerned will then cross-check the application, drawings, software-generated report, building-code compliance and fee calculation within seven working days,” said a senior DTCP official.

Also Read: Haryana RERA gives four-month extension to real estate projects amid West Asia crisis, developers welcome move

The provisional certificate is not the final building-plan sanction. If the documents and drawings meet the prescribed requirements, the town planner will issue final approval. If discrepancies or violations are found, the applicant will be informed of the objections.

A potential change in construction timelines For individual plot owners, the biggest advantage could be greater clarity before committing money to construction. Delays in building-plan approval can disrupt contractor appointments, construction schedules and loan disbursement plans. A defined verification window, supported by automated fee calculation, could reduce repeated follow-ups and uncertainty over the approval process.

“Getting a building plan approved is often the first major hurdle for anyone looking to construct a house on a plot. Delays at this stage affect everything that follows — from finalising a contractor and arranging construction funds to purchasing material. If the seven-day verification timeline is followed in practice, it will bring much-needed predictability for individual plot owners,” said Narender Dalal, a resident of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Also Read: Gurugram’s stilt-plus-four row: What changed, and what it means for homebuyers

The benefit could extend to developers undertaking plotted residential projects and other eligible construction. Faster scrutiny may allow them to move from design to execution sooner, reducing the time capital remains tied up before construction begins. However, the reform does not mean that all real estate projects, particularly large or high-risk developments, will receive automatic clearance through this route. Applicability will depend on the category of building, the competent authority and the relevant planning regulations.

The system also places greater responsibility on architects. Since the software assesses the drawings and information submitted by them, incorrect measurements, misrepresentation or non-compliance cannot be treated as merely technical errors. The department's verification remains in place, and approvals can be questioned if material facts are misrepresented or construction deviates from the sanctioned plan.

Why the rollout now? The move is an attempt to translate Haryana's existing self-certification framework into a more technology-driven process. The Haryana Building Code, 2017, already provides for self-certification in specified categories. However, the initial scrutiny and approval process has continued to involve official examination of building plans.

The state had also deferred the implementation of certain provisions of the amended building code in June this year until the required online portal and supporting systems were ready. The latest rollout introduces automated scrutiny into the approval process, while retaining the town planner's authority to verify and issue final clearance.

The department has initially set a two-month trial period, ending January 3, 2027. During this period, officials have been asked to report technical glitches, discrepancies in scrutiny results and errors in fee calculations to the department's IT team so that the software can be refined.

For Gurugram's plotted-property market, the reform's real test will be whether the seven-working-day verification window is consistently followed and whether the system reduces the time taken for final approvals. If implemented effectively, it could make the process more predictable for homebuilders and developers, although it will not replace compliance checks or other statutory permissions.

“An online system can make the process more transparent, but its success will depend on how efficiently applications are scrutinised and objections are communicated. Plot owners should not have to make repeated visits to government offices or wait indefinitely for clarifications. The department must ensure that the promised timeline is followed on the ground,” said Piyush Verma, a resident of Sector 5 in Gurugram.