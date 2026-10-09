Gurugram rapid metro ridership up by over 11% to 88 lakh

The Gurugram rapid metro registered an 11.62% increase in passenger traffic, carrying 88.81 lakh passengers between April and August 2026, compared to 79.57 lakh during the same period in 2025. The corridor envisages 17 stations, with provision for four additional stations in the future. (HT Photo for representation)

This was stated at the 66th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday.

Managing director (MD), Ajay Kumar, said that HMRTC’s revenue from operations increased to ₹18.60 crore during April-August 2026 as compared with ₹16.66 crore during the corresponding 2025 period, marking an 11.64% increase.

“Non-fare revenue grew by 64.34% over last year. Rentals from spaces licenced out at rapid metro stations rose to ₹3.50 crore from ₹2.82 crore, while e-auction of sites for advertisement rights brought in ₹23.14 crore, up from ₹13.39 crore,” he said.

The MD said that the proposed 136.30-km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor, estimated to cost ₹33,051.15 crore, is among the most significant projects in the state’s transport development pipeline. The corridor envisages 17 stations, with provision for four additional stations in the future, and is expected to provide an important rapid transit connection between Delhi and the industrial and commercial centres of Panipat and Karnal.

Another major proposal under consideration is the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor, aimed at connecting major employment, commercial and residential centres across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The route alignment and stations in the Gurugram and Faridabad areas have been finalised at the state level, while the detailed project report has been forwarded to the stakeholders departments and development authorities for their comments,” he said.

Kumar said Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro extension has achieved an important planning milestone, with the chief minister approving its final feasibility report. The project’s detailed report has been submitted to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, he said.

“Haryana’s proposed metro corridor from Sector-56, Gurugram to Panchgaon is also moving through the final stages of approval. The 35.25-km elevated corridor will have 28 stations and is aimed at improving connectivity between Gurugram and the Panchgaon area, where it will link with the Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor,” the MD said.