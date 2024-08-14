 Noida: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck on Mahamaya flyover - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi
Noida: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck on Mahamaya flyover

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Raju (single name), a resident of Kalkaji in Delhi who worked at a private firm in Sector 81, Noida

Noida: A motorcycle-riding 50-year-old man was killed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after being hit by a truck on Mahamaya flyover, officers said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation launched.

The trucker fled the scene along with the vehicle following the incident, said SHO Singh, adding that the CCTV cameras on the flyover were scanned and its number plate was found to be Ghaziabad registered. (Representative image)

The deceased was identified as Raju (single name), a resident of Kalkaji in Delhi who worked at a private firm in Sector 81, Noida, they said.

“The incident occurred around Monday midnight. The deceased was returning home from work on his motorcycle bearing Delhi registration plates,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector-126 police station.

In a first information report (FIR) filed with the Sector 126 police station, Raju’s daughter Bhavna (single name) alleged that her father was on the Mahamaya flyover when a truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration plate rammed his motorcycle from the rear-end.

“The complainant said her father sustained serious injuries and the motorcycle was badly damaged as well. Raju was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His family was then informed by officers, after which Bhavna registered the complaint,” said the SHO.

The trucker fled the scene along with the vehicle following the incident, said SHO Singh, adding: “The CCTV cameras on the flyover were scanned and its number plate was found to be Ghaziabad registered.”

An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified driver under sections of rash driving, negligence, culpable homicide and endangering life of others of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Though no arrests have been made so far, officers said an investigation is underway.

