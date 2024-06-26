Noida: Moving car catches fire on Parthala flyover

A moving car caught fire on Parthala flyover in Noida on Wednesday, said fire and rescue officials, adding that the fire was extinguished with the help of a fire engine and no casualties were reported. A fire tender was used to douse the fire on Wednesday. But the car was completely gutted, said the fire brigade. (HT Photo)

“On Wednesday around 11.15am, police received information on emergency helpline 112 that a moving car, a Swift Dzire, caught fire on Parthala flyover,” said sub inspector Satyendra Yadav, who is in charge of the police outpost in Parthala Pushta.

The SI further said that on getting information, the fire control room was immediately alerted, and a team of firefighters with one fire engine was dispatched to the spot. After an hour’s effort, the fire was extinguished. But by then, the car was gutted, he said.

The investigation revealed that car driver Prashant Kumar, 30, a resident of Bisrakh locality, was attached to a transportation company that provides ride-sharing services. “On Wednesday morning, Kumar got a ride for Noida from Charmurti Junction, Greater Noida West,” said SI Yadav, adding that when he was heading towards Noida from the Greater Noida side, Kumar noticed smoke billowing out of the car’s engine.

“He stopped the car on Parthala flyover to check the engine and tried to open the bonnet, and burnt his hand as the engine had heated up. Within a few seconds, the car erupted into flames and he immediately asked the passenger to alight from the car,” said Yadav.

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s brother, Danveer Kumar, and a passenger were in the car. They got out safely and sustained no injuries.

“As we were alerted by the fire control room, our team rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of a fire engine,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer, phase 3, adding that prima facie, it is suspected that the fire erupted following a short-circuit in the car.

The video of the fire was widely shared on social media platforms. Due to the incident, traffic was affected on Parthala flyover and was restored after a while.

On June 17, a moving car caught fire on the elevated road in Noida following a short-circuit in the air-conditioner (AC) unit.

Between January and May this year, 1,210 fire incidents were reported in the district. Of these, 121 cases of fire were reported in January, 136 in February, 182 in March, 366 in April, and 405 in April, according to the data compiled by the fire department.