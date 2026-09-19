Noida open gyms face safety concerns over broken, loose floor tiles

Noida:Residents of Jalvayu Vihar in sectors 21 and 25 and Sector 71 have raised concerns over damaged flooring at open gyms in their areas, saying loose and broken tiles could pose a safety risk to senior citizens and children, RWA officials said. Residents said they had been seeking repairs for several months but the damaged tiles had not been fixed.

Noida authority officials said repair and replacement work is underway.

Residents said they had been seeking repairs for several months but the damaged tiles had not been fixed. They said loose tiles and deteriorated flooring cause people to trip and fall.

“We have two open gyms, one in Sector 21 and one in Sector 25. We have been complaining about this issue for the last seven to eight months. It is extremely concerning as this could lead to accidents,especially for senior citizens and children, who mainly use these gyms,” said Hema Puri, director, Jalvayu Vihar Sector Association Society (JVSAS).

Residents of Sector 71 also raised concerns about the condition of the open gym in a playground in the area. Sunil Wadhwa, general secretary of the Sector 71 B Block RWA, said, “The gym is around five to six years old and several tiles are broken and some equipment was damaged or barely functional. This is poor-quality work.”

Prashant Singh, assistant director, horticulture department of Noida authority, said flooring at several older open gyms had deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to weather conditions.

“In many of these open gyms, the flooring material is more suitable for indoor gyms. Due to heavy rain and extreme heat, it may last only three to four years. Tenders have already been floated for new flooring and the work should begin within the next month,” he said.

He said the tender process, including selection of a contractor, takes time. Singh added that the repair work on gym equipment was also underway.