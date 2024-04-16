Noida Police crack down on illegal snooker clubs, tobacco shops in Sector 125

Following a spate of brawls reported in the past few months from across Sector 125, including the urban village of Raipur where a major private university and a host of paying guest (PG)accommodation are located, police led a crackdown on illegal commercial establishments operating out of the locality on Monday, besides carrying out tenant verification in at least 200 PG accommodations. According to additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the local police began a crackdown on shops selling hookah, sheesha in the area last week. (HT Photo)

On Sunday and Monday, the police carried out tenant verification in at least 200 PG establishments, shut down three snooker clubs running illegally and 10 tobacco vendors for violating rules regarding setting up shops near educational institutions, they added.

“Over the past few months, several brawls were reported from Sector 125 area, which is a hub of college students, as at least 40,000 students are enrolled at the private university there. While appropriate action is taken in each incident by the local police, top police officers have directed local officers to step up vigil in the area and crackdown on illegal activities as well as to impose fines on vehicles found violating Motor Vehicle Act and traffic rules,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The move comes a day after a video of a man being pulled out of his car and getting thrashed by four others went viral on social media. Police said the incident took place on March 21 outside the private university in Sector 125. The police registered an FIR on Saturday under charges of assault and arrested two suspects who are students of the university, said senior officers.

According to the ADCP, at least three snooker houses were running illegally out of PG complexes in Raipur village in Sector 125 and were shut down by the police on Sunday.

“Three snooker houses were functioning out of small rooms on the ground floor of PG complexes in Raipur village, and were charging students ₹300 for one hour to play. No residential establishment is allowed to run such commercial set-ups, hence they were shut down by the police. 20 snooker tables were seized from these places,” said the ADCP.

In addition to that, the police also carried out a tenant and paying guest verification drive in the area.

“We have verified at least 200 PG accomodation in Sector 125 over Sunday and Monday. The drive will go on in the coming days until all such establishments in the area are covered. They have also been asked to install CCTV cameras in common areas and at their entrances,” said Subodh Kumar, station house officer of sector 126 police station, Noida.

Ten tobacco vendors were also removed from the area, for violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, he added.

“Over the two-day drive on Sunday and Monday, 10 tobacco vendors were removed from the area for violating Copta rules that say bar them from setting shops within a 100 metre radius of any educational institution,” said Mishra.

According to ADCP Mishra, the local police began a crackdown on shops selling hookah, sheesha in the area last week.

“Shopkeepers were made aware about the ban on hookah in Uttar Pradesh and they were told to stop selling the same, and fined as per the Copta rules,” he said.

Praveen Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida, said at least 100 vehicles in the area were fined for illegal parking and other violations over the pastwo days.

“As many as 100 fines were issued on violating vehicles in the area -- 70 on Sunday and 30 Monday. Violations include roadside parking, wrong-side driving, rash driving and speeding, as well as using black film, wrong number plate, illegal modifications on the vehicle,” said the ACP.