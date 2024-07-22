Noida: Police cremate murder suspect after family refuses to take body

Noida: Police carried out last rites of a murder suspect who allegedly died by hanging himself inside Luksar jail premises on Thursday and later his family refused to take the body, saying he no longer belonged to them, officers said on Sunday. The suspect was accused of killing his co-worker, and a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Jewar police station on September 12, 2023. (Representational image)

According to police, three constables were suspended for negligence after the suicide.

“On Thursday morning, the deceased, 42, a native of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sought permission to take a bath, citing that he was feeling uneasy due to the increasing temperature. Police constables assigned to his barrack gave permission, and he left to take a bath,” informed Arun Pratap Singh, superintendent of the district jail, Luksar.

“When duty officers approached him to check, he was found hanging from a pipe of a water tank using a stole. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he added.

“After the autopsy, when police approached his family members in his native town, it refused to take the body, saying that he left them at the age of 12. And now they hold no relation with him. Later, Luksar jail police conducted his last rites,” said superintendent Singh. He was brought to the jail on September 13, 2023.

The suspect was accused of killing his co-worker, and a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Jewar police station on September 12, 2023. The deceased prisoner worked at a confectionery on Jewar-Khurja Road.

“On September 11 evening, co-worker Dhirendra Kumar and the deceased prisoner went on the roof of the confectionery and consumed alcohol, following which the two fought over each other’s salaries at the shop. As per CCTV footage, the two suspects then fell asleep. Saini woke up around 11pm and picked up an iron rod and began hitting Kumar with it. Kumar appeared to have tried to escape the attack but suffered head injuries and fell unconscious,” said Ashok Kumar, additional commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Since then, the suspect had been on trial. No one from his family came to meet him in the last 10 months. The officers, who were on duty at his barrack, suspected that he was in depression for spending his life in jail and having no contact with family members. He was unmarried,” said jail superintendent Singh.

“Head constables Hori Lal, Prashant Choudhary, and constable Satya Prakash were suspended for negligence as they were deployed at his barrack, and prisoners died under their security,” he added.