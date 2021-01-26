Noida police induct special commando unit on Republic Day
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday inducted a team of 25 commandos who have been specially trained to handle emergency situations. The commandos clad in black uniform also participated in the Republic Day parade with other police personnel at Surajpur police lines.
Alok Singh, GB Nagar police commissioner, said that these commandos have been trained by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Madhya Pradesh. “This unit is called ‘Pinaka Commandos’. The name ‘Pinaka’ has been taken from Lord Shiva’s Dhanush. This is a highly trained commando unit which will further strengthen the Noida police,” he said.
Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police (crime), GB Nagar, said that the Noida police had selected the 25 personnel and sent them to MP for a commando training. “They have now joined back their duties in Noida. They have a black uniform and are equipped with safety gears. If required, they will be engaged in emergency situations like hostage and terror-like situations,” Gongulee said.
While addressing the gathering after the parade, the police commissioner said that the GB Nagar police did a commendable job during the Covid-induced lockdown. “During the coronavirus outbreak, the police personnel worked as corona worriers by helping people get necessary grocery items, rushing patients to hospitals, making containment zones, and helping migrant workers, among others. In this process, three personnel also lost their lives to Covid-19 in the district,” he said.
Singh accepted that the rise in cyber crime has really created a challenge to the police. “To deal with law and order issues, the police commissionerate system was launched on January 13, 2020. Now, SP/SSP level officer is heading different departments like cyber crime, women safety and the three zones of the district. The manpower and infrastructure have improved for better policing in Noida,” the CP said.
Suresh Rana, UP minister for sugarcane development, attended the R-Day programme as chief guest. On behalf of the state government, Rana presented the platinum medal to the police commissioner for his excellent work. Kumar Ranvijay, addl DCP, Noida, was also conferred a platinum medal on the occasion. Besides, eight police personnel also received medals and cash prizes.
On this occasion, the police also demonstrated its dog squad. The dog squad performed a mock murder scene in which a criminal killed a person and hid himself in the crowd. The police team and dog squad soon reached the spot after getting information and found the suspect’s shoe from the spot. A dog smelled the shoe for about one minute, and identified the suspect’s route. The dog swiftly took its handler to the suspect leading to his arrest.
