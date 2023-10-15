Noida police serves notice to private school over girl’s allegations of assault, molestation

The Noida police on Sunday issued a notice to a private school in Sector 100, demanding an action taken report regarding a complaint of a Class 11 girl who accused five boys of her class of assaulting and molesting her, police officers aware of the matter said. The matter was reported to the school authorities and management, said the victim’s father. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the parents of the 16-year-old girl submitted a complaint at the Sector 39 police station on Friday evening, after the incident took place in the afternoon.

In the complaint, the girl’s father has alleged that his daughter had raised the matter with the principal and director of the school but they didn’t take any action. “On October 9, five boys studying with my daughter passed vulgar comments at her. My daughter wrote a complaint to the school principal and director regarding the matter on the same day, as well as on October 10. However, they did not take any action against the boys,” the father said in the complaint.

The email sent by the girl to the principal on October 9 accessed by HT states, “This guy.. is sexually harassing me using vulgar slangs! his classmates were all involved just laughing along. please have a talk regarding this”.

The matter was reported to the school authorities and management, said the victim’s father. The girl’s parents came to the school and submitted a complaint against the boys, all aged 16 years old, to the principal as well as the police, he added.

While speaking to HT, the father of the girl said, “I received a call from my daughter on Friday afternoon when she told me that she was assaulted by one of the five boys. I immediately called the school principal, and was told that the matter would be investigated,” the father said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 39 police station on Friday evening against the five minor boys. They were charged with assault, sexual harassment, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation of IPC, police said. “The school has been served a notice asking what action it took on the girl’s complaint against the boys,” said Shakti Avasthy, ADCP, Noida.

When approached for a comment, the school’s representatives said that they would release a statement on the matter on Monday.

