Noida Police to provide cabs for drunk revellers on New Year's Eve: Report

The Noida Police has announced special measures for New Year’s Eve (December 31) to ensure the safety of individuals who consume excessive alcohol, including providing cab services to take intoxicated people home, India Today reported on Monday. Noida, India- December 31, 2024: Noida Police officials were spotted conducting vehicle checks at Sector 38A on Monday night in preparation for New Year�s Eve, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In partnership with bar and restaurant owners, the Noida Police will offer cab and auto services to transport people who are heavily intoxicated, the report said.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh was quoted as saying, “We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve. Bar and restaurant operators will assist those heavily intoxicated in reaching home.”

Singh further added that hired cabs will be arranged for such individuals at night, and officers will be deployed at helpdesks across malls, pubs, and restaurants. “They will not let inebriated people drive cars or bikes,” he said.

Security arrangements for New Year's Eve

Gautam Budh Nagar Police have deployed nearly 3,000 personnel and seven PAC companies in Noida and Greater Noida to ensure public safety on New Year's Eve.

Malls have been instructed to check dark areas, such as parking zones, and improve security, including deploying extra staff near women’s washrooms and setting up safety nets for potential troublemakers.

Traffic personnel will monitor vulnerable stretches with speed guns and deploy zigzag barriers at 115 locations to manage speeding. Breathalyser tests will be conducted at 30 junctions to check for drunk driving.

Designated parking areas are available at GIP and Gardens Galleria malls, with additional spaces at SKY One, Sterling Mall, Advant Navis Business Park, and others. E-challans will be issued for parking violations in no-parking zones.

Parking will be available at the Sector 18 multilevel parking, while the road under Sector 18 metro station will be closed to traffic except for vehicles coming from Sector 18.

Strict checks will be enforced against drunk driving, with vehicles being seized, heavy fines imposed, and legal action taken against violators. Certified cabs and autos will be available to assist women in emergencies.

The district is divided into three super zones led by deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), with 10 zones, 27 sectors, and 119 sub-sectors for better monitoring.

Station house officers have been directed to ensure no parties are held at malls, clubs, or community halls without proper permissions.

The police expect nearly two lakh vehicles to be on the road on December 31st, and any alcohol-related violations or disturbances will be strictly dealt with.