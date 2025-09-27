Noida Ramlilas blend tradition, community, and youth participation

Noida’s Ramlila is drawing a diverse audience this year, with working singles far from their families attending the play to stay connected to tradition, and families from neighbouring areas such as Indirapuram making their way to the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, which hosts one of the city’s biggest Ramlilas. It has become a shared space where nostalgia, devotion, and community converge. With each passing year, organisers said, the event grows larger, ensuring that the youngest members of the community remain rooted in tradition. (Sunil Ghosh / HT PHOTO)

Crowds eagerly waited on Thursday evening for the stage to light up or strolled around the adjoining fair before settling in for the performances.

Sanjay Bali, general secretary of the Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC), which organises the Noida Stadium event, said, “We have been organising Ramlila for about 40 years. Although it started small, the Ramlila has grown into one of the biggest events in Noida with over 5,000 seats. At times, the crowd gets so large that there’s no space left to sit.”

With Dussehra falling on October 2, Bali said, “Preparations are in full swing. We are building an 80-foot Ravana, a 75-foot Kumbhakarna, and a 65-foot Meghnath.”

The performance troupe belongs to the Hari Bhak Kala Trust, which originated in Delhi. All its members have full-time day jobs and rehearse or perform at night.

Amit Sharma, who sells garments online and owns stores in Noida, has been playing Ravana in the Ramlila for 14 years. “This is not work; this is bhakti (devotion),” said the Delhi resident.

His 13-year-old son has also joined him on stage in recent years, playing the younger Ram—a symbol of how traditions are passed from one generation to the next on the grand stage, which is 60 feet wide, 90 feet long, and 35 feet high.

The Dussehra celebration at Noida Stadium is scheduled for October 2, with the ritual of Ravan Dahan taking place later in the night, around 8pm.

Bal Ramlila in Sector 137

Eight societies in Noida’s Sectors 137 and 143 have come together to organise a Bal Ramlila, where children aged 4 to 17 are enacting the epic. The event, hosted by Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Sector 137, will be held on October 1 and 2 at Central Park, Sector 137.

General secretary Pramod Rajput said, “For these young performers, Ramlila is more than acting. It builds confidence, instils a sense of purpose, and provides a platform for growth.”

Parents and neighbours said the event is both a source of pride and a reminder that the age-old tradition continues to thrive among the younger generation. Dr Priti Rathore, whose son plays Lakshmana, said, “My son started at seven and has been performing for three years. This is a great way for children to connect with traditions. People from all walks of life donate willingly, and thousands come to watch the children perform.”

Sapna Dutta, a Railway ministry employee whose sons Gouransh (12) and Vishnu (17) are part of the cast, added, “I wrote the entire script, and I love how the children have come together to perform. I strongly believe this will brighten their future.” Her sons have played roles including Angad, Hanuman, and Rama.

Utpal Kaul, advisor and consultant to the Sabha, said the event has become “a huge success,” with an expected audience of 35,000 this year, compared with 25,000 last time. “Each act lasts 15–20 minutes, and cultural groups—including young women from the community who are IT engineers, doctors, and professionals—take on the responsibility of perfecting the performances and designing the costumes,” he said.

With each passing year, organisers said, the event grows larger, ensuring that the youngest members of the community remain rooted in tradition.