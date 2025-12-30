Noida remains most polluted city, AQI stays in ‘severe’ zone

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Noida’s air quality remained “severe” for a third consecutive day, recording a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 410 on Monday and emerging as the country’s most polluted city yet again, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. While Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 356, Ghaziabad stood at 393, both in the “very poor” category, according to real-time monitoring data at 4.05pm on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The average AQI reading in Noida on Sunday was 419, while Saturday registered 409 — “severe” category on both the days.

The air quality across neighbouring NCR towns also saw deterioration. While Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 356, Ghaziabad stood at 393, both in the “very poor” category, according to real-time monitoring data at 4.05pm on Monday.

Within Noida, all four operational air quality monitoring stations reported “very poor” to “severe” pollution levels. The highest AQI reading of 451 was recorded at Sector 1 station. Sector 116 followed with 411, while Sector 125 and Sector 62 saw AQI readings of 405 and 371, respectively.

Pollution levels have remained elevated throughout December, with AQI values consistently breaching the severe thresholds across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Experts said meteorological conditions continue to favour pollution build-up. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of climate and meteorology at Skymet, said a western disturbance moving across the northern mountains has led to increased clouding over the plains, accompanied by dense fog and very light surface winds.

“Clouding has trickled down to the plains in patches, and thick fog has resulted in sky-obscured conditions, making the cloud layer difficult to discern. The passage of the western disturbance will keep lower-level winds light over Delhi and adjoining regions,” Palawat said.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 14.7°C and a minimum of 9.2°C on Monday. Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5°C and a minimum of 10.1°C.

Weather experts warned that poor visibility is expected to intensify during late night and early morning hours. “Travel is likely to be affected, especially for motorists. People should exercise extreme caution”, an official added.

Officials said air quality conditions are unlikely to see any significant improvement unless wind speeds increase or rainfall occurs, neither of which is forecast in the immediate period.