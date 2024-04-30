Noida residents complain against ‘car-o-bar’ on isolated road in Sector 77

Noida: An isolated road in Noida’s Sector 77 has become a favourite spot for tipplers who park their cars and drink in public, and leave behind their used bottles on the roadside, allege local residents. Every day after 8pm, some people park their cars on the road in Sector 77 behind the Parthala village and drink inside their car for the next two to three hours, residents allege. (HT Photo)

It’s illegal to drink in public under the Indian Public Code (IPC)

The “car-o-bar” has become an everyday affair in the area, said Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria apartments in Sector 77.

“Every day after 8pm, some people park their cars on the road in Sector 77 behind the Parthala village and drink inside their car for the next two to three hours. Later, they just throw away the bottles on the roadside and leave,” he said.

According to Gupta, informing police recently about the prevailing situation through social media even along with photographs served no purpose at that very time.

“On Saturday night, I made a complaint on police’s X profile but there was no response,” he said.

Some other residents in the area say the matter concerns their safety and security.

“We cannot take a walk around the sector in such a situation where people are drinking in public inside their cars. I tend to avoid that road when I take my dog out for a walk,” said Srishti Nautiyal, a resident of Civitech Sampriti society in the same sector.

On Monday, Gupta approached the local assistant commissioner of police-3, Noida, Shavya Goyal, about the prevailing menace due to such strangers on the road.

The officer assured the residents of effective police patrolling in the area.

“Patrolling in the area will be increased and I have also assured the residents that the next time they spot such people drinking on the road, they can Dial 112 or directly call me,” the ACP said.

“A PCR van is usually stationed near the location that the resident has described, they will be asked to increase patrolling on the concerned road,” the officer informed.

Drinking in public falls under Section 290 (Public Nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Noida Police officers said on the first offence, persons found drinking in public, including inside their parked cars, are booked under IPC Section 290.