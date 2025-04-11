Noida: Residents demand foot overbridges at key spots

Concerned over rising pedestrian safety risks, residents of Noida have petitioned Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pankaj Singh to construct foot overbridges (FOBs) at multiple high-traffic locations across the city. The MLA has forwarded the request to Noida authority CEO Lokesh M, directing him to review the proposal and initiate appropriate action, officials confirmed. In the absence of FOBs, people often cross roads amid fast-moving traffic, at significant personal risk. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The residents cited frequent dangerous road-crossing scenarios near locations like the Film City Flyover, Mahamaya Flyover, FNG Expressway, Sector 72 near Sector 52 Metro, Sector 76 (near Barola village), and Master Plan 1 Road near Sector 10, all of which lack safe pedestrian infrastructure. They said that in the absence of FOBs, people often cross roads at significant personal risk amid fast-moving traffic.

According to Noida traffic police data, in 2024, 462 people died and 966 others were injured in 1,165 accidents in the district. During the same period, the traffic police issued 2.8 million challans including 171,000 challans for wrong-side driving, they added.

“We have written a letter to Noida MLA and demanded FOBs near Sector 72-52, Sector 76, Sector 78, and MP 1 road near Sector 10,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, who submitted the request along with other residents. “In all these locations, traffic moves at high speed, which increases the chance of accident.”

At the Sector 72-52 stretch, residents regularly cross the main carriageway to access the Sector 52 Metro station. In Sector 76, workers from Barola village reportedly cross busy roads and medians to reach surrounding high-rises in Sectors 76, 77, and 79, often risking their safety.

“The same situation is being encountered near Sector 10. Most of the time, people who cross the central verge get injured or have their clothes torn off. The authority should construct the FOBs to avoid any untoward incident,” said Sahil Singh, a resident of Sector 20.

Tragedy recently struck when Ravi Kumar, a 30-year-old resident of Barola, was run over by a speeding bus on February 11 while attempting to cross the road near Sector 76 Metro station, according to residents.

In response to the letter, MLA Singh directed the Noida authority to examine the issue “in public interest and take necessary action as required”.

Speaking on the matter, RP Singh, deputy general manager at the Noida authority, said, “Currently, 25 FOBs are operational around Noida. Apart from this, four FOBs near Sector 105, Sector 51-72, and Sector 143-168, and a Skywalk near Sector 15 are approved for construction. We have also surveyed the Sector 76 spot, but the requirement has not been observed yet.”