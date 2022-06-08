Noida residents oppose authority’s bid to allow roadside parking
The Noida authority on Wednesday began the process to allow paid parking along roadsides in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79 by issuing a tender inviting bids from interested contractors, who want to operate surface parking facilities here, officials said. The move, however, was opposed by residents of these areas who said roadside parking will lead to vehicular congestion and harassment of citizens and plan to stage a protest if the authority doesn’t cancel its plan.
According to officials, the authority plans to finalise the agency to operate surface parking lots in a month or two, provided at least three contractors applied for the job.
“We have written to the Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh government to not allow paid parking on roadsides. How can the authority allow paid parking in residential areas when there re no shopping complexes here? Where will our visitors park their vehicles?” Naveen Dube, a resident of Capetown society in Sector 74, said.
“No society has reserved parking for the guests and visitors inside the complex. As a result, visitors have to park outside--sometimes for an entire night because there is no space inside the complex. How can people pay so much parking fee?” Kuldip Chauhan, a resident of Sector 75, said.
The authority, however, has no plan to withdraw its decision as of now because it wants to regulate parking and earn revenue, officials said, adding they will still consider the issues residents have raised.
“We will look into the issues raised by the residents and take appropriate action,” said SP Singh, deputy general manger of the Noida authority.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
