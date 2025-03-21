Noida resumes construction of 5.6km Chilla elevated road

The Noida authority on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the 5.6km elevated road from Chilla in Delhi to Mahamaya flyover in Noida that will offer smooth and seamless commute to thousands of commuters who face traffic congestion daily. Workers at the Chilla elevated road construction site on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This project is expected to decongest the existing Delhi-Noida Link road that witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours in the morning and evening.

The authority organised a “bhoomipujan (a Hindu ritual)” at the site to mark the resumption of construction work on the elevated road, which has been delayed for over four years owing to funding and logistical challenges. The project is now scheduled for completion within three years at a revised cost of ₹893 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL), which is responsible for executing the project, appointed a contractor in December 2024. Over the past three months, the contractor has submitted the road’s design to IIT-Delhi for approval and has begun mobilising workers and machinery to commence construction.

“The UPSBCL will oversee technical aspects, while the Noida authority will supervise the overall execution of the 5.6km long six-lane elevated road, which will run parallel to the Shahdara drain and will include five ramps and loops to ease traffic movement.

These ramps will facilitate access from Sector 14-15 toward the Mahamaya flyover, allow entry and exit at Sector 16, and provide an additional exit for vehicles from Delhi at Sector 18,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The road aims to alleviate chronic traffic congestion between Sector 14A and the Mahamaya flyover. The authority officials said once completed, the elevated road will directly connect Mayur Vihar flyover to Mahamaya flyover, easing traffic flow for commuters travelling toward Greater Noida, Sector 37, Kalindi Kunj, and Faridabad, among other areas.

The authority had conceived of the project in 2012 but it faced multiple delays. After receiving approval from the Delhi government in 2018, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone in January 2019. However, progress stalled due to funding issues from the public works department (PWD) and the need to realign sections that were in the way of a GAIL gas pipeline. The Covid-19 pandemic further delayed work, and only 13% of the project is currently completed.